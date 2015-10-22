Trial date of journalist Rauf Mirgadirov announced

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ The start date of journalist Rauf Mirgadirov's trial has been announced.

Report informs, a preliminary hearing on the criminal case of Mirkadirov is scheduled for November 4, 2015.

The judge Alisultan Osmanov will preside over the hearing in Baku Court of Grave Crimes.

R.Mirgadirov was arrested in Turkey in April of last year.

He was then deported to Azerbaijan. He is accused under Provision 274 of the Criminal Code (high treason).