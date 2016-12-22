Staff: We extract remains of collapsed pier

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Works for search and rescue of lost oilmen in determined sectors continue, in accordance with plan of the staff including leading specialists of Ministry of Emergency, Ministry of Defense, State Border Service, State Maritime Administration, SOCAR and Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC, established in national center for management of ships movement of State Maritime Administration, in conformity with order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 16, 2016, on some arrangements concerning incident at Oil Collecting Point of "Azneft" Production Union of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report was informed in the staff, divers of the Diving and Rescue Works Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan closely participate in works for extraction of parts of collapsed pier. Remains are extracted by “Shirvan-3” crane boat with 100-ton pulling capacity. Some parts have already been pulled out from the sea. 24-hour operations continue by turns.

The team hopes to find some of lost oilmen under remains of the pier. “Avoir” diving boat and other boats of Diving and Rescue Works Department continue search and rescue operations in all planned directions by turns during the day. Moreover, “Mammad Suleymanov” and “Tabriz Khalilbeyli” boats with mounted unmanned submarine apparatus inspect the underwater part of surrounding area.

Several drones of Ministry of Defense and State Border Service are involved in search and rescue operations along with helicopters.

State Water Rescue Service of Ministry of Emergency assigned 6 divers in two 6-meter boats and 191 staff from military unit to conduct visual search in areas along the coastline in Gobustan district.