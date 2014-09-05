Stabbing accident occurred in Baku

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The stabbing accident occurred in Binagadi district of Baku. Report informs referring to the Binagadi District Police Department, the accident took place near “Zangazur” restaurant located in Rasulzade settlement. During the accident, Gurbanov Adalat Aghasif came to the capital from Zardab was stabbed by unknown person. A. Gurbanov born in 1976 arrived to Baku to visit his brother.

An injured person was taken to the City Hospital #1 in a serious condition.

Currently, the employees of Binagadi DPD continue the investigation on searching of an offender. The criminal case has been launched. The investigation is underway.