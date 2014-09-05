 Top
    Stabbing accident occurred in Baku

    During the accident, the guest coming from Zardab to the capital-his brother’s was stabbed

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ The stabbing accident occurred in Binagadi district of Baku. Report informs referring to the Binagadi District Police Department, the accident took place near “Zangazur” restaurant located in Rasulzade settlement. During the accident, Gurbanov Adalat Aghasif came to the capital  from Zardab  was stabbed by unknown person. A. Gurbanov born in 1976 arrived to Baku to visit his brother.

    An injured person was taken to the City Hospital #1 in a serious condition.

    Currently, the employees of Binagadi DPD continue the investigation on searching of an offender. The criminal case has been launched. The investigation is underway. 

