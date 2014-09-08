Son killed his father’s murderer arrested in Garadagh

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ilgar Guliyev killed Shaban Nabiyev by shooting in Sahil settlement of Garadagh district was arrested, Report informs referring to the Garadagh district procurator’s office.

As the result of the investigation carried out by the employees of Garadagh District Police Department and the 38th police station, I. Guliyev was arrested and taken into custody.

I.Guliyev is the son of Alasgar Guliyev killed by Shaban Nabiyev on January 9, 2007. I. Guliyev killed S.Nabiyev in order to avenge his father’s death on the night of September 4.