SOCAR: Fire put out in one of the most dangerous gas wells of "Guneshli" rig

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Fire at one of the gas wells of the 10th offshore platform of "Guneshli" rig was extinguished.

Report informs referring to the information of press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

According to the information, were taken incessant measures to shear and remove the deformed metal structures from the territory of around the burning wells, as well as to ensure the smooth working groups around the blowout well: "As a result of the efforts of the fire-fighting staff and employees of the relevant structures of the "Azneft" production unit, a fire in one of the most dangerous gas wells to put out January 16."

SOCAR said that the operation to extinguish fire occurred as a result of the incident on December 4, 2015 on the 10th offshore platform of "Guneshli" rig, continues.