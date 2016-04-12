Court delivers judgement to Shirin Jafarli

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today trial on the criminal case of founder of 'Gündəm Xəbər' (Daily News) newspaper Shirin Jafarli, who has been accused of failure to execute court decision, judgment or other act, has been completed at Yasamal District Court.

Report informs, sentence passed in the trial presided by judge Huseyn Safarov.

In accordance with the court decision, Sh.Jafarli sentenced to 4 years and 6 months probation.

Notably, public prosecutor demanded 5 years of imprisonment for Sh.Jafarli.

Sh.Jafarli has been accused of Article 306.2 (failure to execute court decision, judgment or other act, same actions committed by officials) of the Criminal Code (CC).