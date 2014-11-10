Serious accident occured in Baku

Baku. November 10. REPORT.AZ/ Serious accident occurred In the village Gizildash of Garadagh district in Baku, on the road Gizildash-Korgez.

Report was told in the press service of the Baku Chief Police Department

So, the car "Mercedes", driven by the resident of Baku Alimadat Gurbanzade (born 1995), collided with a car "KİA", driven by a Mikayilov Azad (born 1980).As a result, both the driver and passengers of the car "Mercedes" Tarlan Malikov (born 1991) and Valekh Gumbatov (born 1988) with injuries were taken to the Clinical Medical Center.

A.Mikailov died in hospital. Conditions of the other victims is regarded as satisfactory.