Russian citizen misappropriates 147,000 USD of Baku resident

13 July, 2016 11:49

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Baku resident was cheated of 147,000 USD. Report informs, 57-year-old Baku resident Vilayat Abdullayev appealed to the law enforcement agencies stating citizen of the Russian Federation Samaddin Seyfullayev, 1967, has cheated him in October, 2013 and took 147 thousand USD without return. Investigation is underway.