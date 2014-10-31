 Top
    ​Russian citizen accused of smuggling large quantities of drugs arrested in Baku

    Currenlty, the decision of his extradition to Russia being considered

    Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ A resident of the Tyumen region, who is accused of smuggling a large batch of synthetic drugs was arrested in Baku airport, Report informs citing the press service of the Interior Ministry in the Tyumen region of Russia.

    According to authorities, the defendant, who is wanted internationally, was detained by law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan on charges of smuggling a large batch of banned substances.

    Currently the decision of his extradition to Russia is being considered.

