    Robbery occurred in Baku main street

    Resident of Sabirabad suspected in crime was arrested

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ The robbery occurred in Sabail district of Baku. Report informs referring to the Baku City Main Police Department, the accident took place in the clothing shop in Nizami street known as “Torgovaya”. During the accident, the money of shop  owner  Yekaterina Alexandrova  in the amount of 450 manat was stolen. As the result of the inspection carried out by the employees of the 22th Police Department of Nasimi District Police Station, a resident of Sabirabad region suspected in crime was arrested.

    The investigation is underway.

