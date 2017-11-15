Roads to parliament and government offices blocked in Zimbabwe

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Soldiers and armored vehicles blocked roads to the main government offices, parliament and the courts in central Harare.

Report informs citing the TASS, soldiers placed armoured vehicles in the city center.

Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo had been detained by the military, a government source said.

Two hours later, soldiers overran the headquarters of the ZBC, Zimbabwe’s state broadcaster and a principal Mugabe mouthpiece, and ordered staff to leave targeting “criminals” around President Robert Mugabe but gave assurances on national television that the 93-year-old leader and his family were “safe and sound”.

Notably, Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe was born on February 21, 1924. He served as prime minister in 1980-1987, and has been acting as a president since 1987.