Residents of over 100 houses evacuated after Bayil landslide - PHOTO

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Residents of over 100 houses were evacuated due to landslide in Bayil slope (near TV tower) in Sabail district.

Israfil Karimov, Deputy Head of the Social-Political and Humanitarian Affairs Department at Sabail District Executive Power told Report that employees of the Executive Power and Sabail District Police Department visited the active landslide zone and met with the residents in order to ensure their safety.

"We held a discussion with the residents and offered them to temporarily settle in houses of their relatives. Those who have no house to move, settled in temporary shelters created at the district authorities and organizations especially for this purpose. Residents of over 100 houses have been evacuated", Karimov said.

He added that the area had been reviewed and the map developed but exact number of the houses in the hazardous area not determined yet.

The executive officer noted that the evacuation is being carried out under the supervision of employees of the Sabail District Police Department.