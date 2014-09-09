 Top
    Close photo mode

    Rescue operation in building exploded in Khirdalan completed

    A body of 8-year-old Aydan Abbasova was removed from under the rubble

    Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Rescue operation in 5-storey residential building explosion in Khirdalan city has been completed, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Emergency Situations. A body of 8-year-old Aydan Abbasova was removed from under the rubble of the  building. As a result, the number of those who died in the explosion has reached 3. But 9 people were hospitalized with different injures.

    A powerful explosion occurred in one of the flats of 4-storey building resided by IDPs in the 26th block, Khirdalan city on September 8. Consequently, three floors of building collapsed.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi