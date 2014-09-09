Rescue operation in building exploded in Khirdalan completed

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Rescue operation in 5-storey residential building explosion in Khirdalan city has been completed, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Emergency Situations. A body of 8-year-old Aydan Abbasova was removed from under the rubble of the building. As a result, the number of those who died in the explosion has reached 3. But 9 people were hospitalized with different injures.

A powerful explosion occurred in one of the flats of 4-storey building resided by IDPs in the 26th block, Khirdalan city on September 8. Consequently, three floors of building collapsed.