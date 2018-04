Baku. 30 December. REPORT. AZ/ First aid employees were beaten in Jalilabad.

Report informs, incident happened in Mirza Alakbar Sabir Street of region.

According to information, home owners beat physician Ruslan Sadigov while physicians arrived at house, where were called to.

According to physicians, they arrived at call place within 3 minutes. But home owner used force due to death of patient.