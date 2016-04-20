Reconstruction of destroyed houses launched on frontline villages of Terter district

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Reconstruction of houses have begun in frontline villages of Tartar region destroyed during the recent developments on the contact line of Azerbaijani-Armenian troops.

Report was told in the Terter District Executive Power.

According to the information, 163 private homes damaged: "As a result of shelling by Armenian armed forces using heavy artillery, 25 houses in settlements completely destroyed, roofs of 34 houses fell into astate of disrepair. In general, capital repair and construction works will be carried out in all affected buildings. Families whose houses were totally destroyed, temporarily living with relatives, tents issued to some families to stay."