Rauf Mirgadirov's court postponed

Baku. 23 December.REPORT.AZ/ Today next hearing on criminal case of journalist Rauf Mirgadirov was held in Baku Court of Grave Crimes.

Report informs, closed hearing held under chairmanship of judge Alisultan Osmanov postponed till December 25.

At last trial, public prosecutor asked 7 years of imprisonment for Rauf Mirgadirov.

R.Mirgadirov detained in April of last year in Turkey.

Then journalist deported to Azerbaijan. He is accused for Article 274 (high treason) of Criminal Code.