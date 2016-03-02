Ramil Usubov: 'Stability is reliably protected'

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today Azerbaijani Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel General Ramil Usubov has received the delegation, led by Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Rashad Mahmood.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry.

Minister Ramil Usubov briefed the guest about the criminal situation in our country, spoke about carried out reforms as well as adoption of new laws, which highlight protection of human and civil rights and freedoms, emphasized achievement of successful results in the field of combating crime and maintaining public order during past years.

Noting observation of development and progress in all fields during recent years as a result of political will of the heads of states, the minister stressed importance of two intergovernmental agreements on cooperation for expansion of relations between the ministries of internal affairs of the two friend countries.

General Rashad Mahmood drew attention into deep roots of friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries and the people and expressed his satisfaction with more rapid development of relations in all fields especially during last two years as well as with stability and prosperity in the country.

Several other issues of mutual interest have been discussed in the meeting, held in warm and friendly atmosphere.