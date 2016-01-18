Minister Ramil Usubov met with Nardaran residents

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Under the order of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani Interior Minister, General Colonel Ramil Usubov met with a group of residents of Nardaran settlement in Sabunchu district police office.

Report was told in Interior Ministry's press service.

According to the information, the Minister Ramil Usubov said that, today as elsewhere in Azerbaijan, the crime situation in Nardaran under full control.

Once again, residents were informed today all the steps taken towards reconstruction works in Nardaran, full operation of local bodies of government agencies are under the direct supervision of President Ilham Aliyev.

Later, the chief executive of Sabunchu district Adil Valiyev, deputy Eldar Guliyev, chief of the District Police Office Eldar Ilyasov spoke about the works done in the settlement and future tasks.