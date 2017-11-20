 Top
    Close photo mode

    Qarabağ - Chelsea match referees named

    Brigade of Portuguese referees will be in charge for the match

    Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ The referees to officiate the match between Qarabag and Chelsea in the fifth round of Champions League have been named.

    Report informs referring to the official website of UEFA the match will be held at Baku Olympic Stadium on November 22 will be managed by Portuguese referees.

    The referee of the match is Manuel De Sousa. He will be helped by Alvaro Mesquita, Ricardo Santos, Additional assistant referees are Fabio Verissimo and Luis Miguel Branco Godinho. Nuno Pereira will be fourth official.

    The match starts at 21:00.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi