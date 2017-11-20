Qarabağ - Chelsea match referees named

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ The referees to officiate the match between Qarabag and Chelsea in the fifth round of Champions League have been named.

Report informs referring to the official website of UEFA the match will be held at Baku Olympic Stadium on November 22 will be managed by Portuguese referees.

The referee of the match is Manuel De Sousa. He will be helped by Alvaro Mesquita, Ricardo Santos, Additional assistant referees are Fabio Verissimo and Luis Miguel Branco Godinho. Nuno Pereira will be fourth official.

The match starts at 21:00.