Public prosecutor announces bill of indictment of Alexander Lapshin

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the Baku Court of Grave Crimes held a review hearing on the criminal case of blogger Alexander Lapshin.

Report informs, court investigation announced to start at the trial presided by judge Alovsat Abbasov.

Later, the public prosecutor announced bill of indictment.

A. Lapshin said he is not guilty on the accusation.

The court offered him a free testimony. But A. Lapshin said he wanted to answer questions.

He said that he twice visited occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The next hearing of the trial was scheduled for July 3.

Notably, A. Lapshin, who holds citizenship of different countries, and under investigation in Department forInvestigation of Grave Crimes in Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, accused of violation of the state borders of Azerbaijan and illegal visits to the occupied lands, public appeals aimed at splitting the territorial Integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In connection with inclusion in World's Most Wanted list he was detained by law enforcement bodies of Belarus in Minsk on December 15, 2016 and on February 7, 2017 he was extradited to the Republic of Azerbaijan.