President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of Ecuadorian and Chilean ambassadors

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Ecuador Germán Alejandro Ortega Almeida.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has also received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Chile José Manuel Silva.