Police intensifies work regime due to Nardaran incident

26 November, 2015 16:39

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Sabunchu District Police Office works in intensified regime regarding Nardaran incidents. Report informs, additional police forces involved to the police office. Armed resistance put up to police during Nardaran operations.Two policemen killed. Employees of General Department for Combating Organized Crime (GDCOC) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) supported policemen carrying out operations, several detained.