Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ During a special operation of law enforcement officers in Nardaran settlement, one person was shot.

Report informs, the chairman of the Council of Elders of Nardaran, Natig Karimov said.

Thus, Abulfaz Hajibala oglu (last name unknown) resisted police during the operation and police officers were forced to open fire. As a result, he was wounded in the leg. He receives medical care at the moment.