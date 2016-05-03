 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Police launch a large-scale operation in Zagatala, some detained

    Officers seized the banned religious literature, a large number of arms and ammunition, including grenades

    Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Zagatala region police have conducted a large-scale operation.

    Report informs, about 10 members of a radical religious movement were detained.

    The police officers the banned religious literature, a large number of arms and ammunition, including grenades.

    On May 1, at about 07:30 pm the explosion occurred in Aliabad district, when Police captain of Department of Social Security in Zagatala Region Police Office Rovshan Baliyev has opened the door to the police station.

    As a result, doors and windows of station were destroyed and wounded.

    The police captain was hospitalized. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi