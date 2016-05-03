​Police launch a large-scale operation in Zagatala, some detained

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Zagatala region police have conducted a large-scale operation.

Report informs, about 10 members of a radical religious movement were detained.

The police officers the banned religious literature, a large number of arms and ammunition, including grenades.

On May 1, at about 07:30 pm the explosion occurred in Aliabad district, when Police captain of Department of Social Security in Zagatala Region Police Office Rovshan Baliyev has opened the door to the police station.

As a result, doors and windows of station were destroyed and wounded.

The police captain was hospitalized.