Plane involved to search for the missing oilmen

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Search of 23 persons missing during accident in deep sea base number 10 in 'Guneshli' oil rig of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and 3 persons missing in Oil Rocks continues.

Report was told in 'Azneft' Production Union, today scale of searches expanded even more.

At present, 2 vessels, 4 helicopters and 1 plane of Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) involved to searches.

In addition, MES personnel launched searches around Pirallahi. They carry out coastal visual searches.

2 helicopters of AZAL also involved to searches by order of SOCAR. One of them carries out searches in Oil Rocks, another in 'Guneshli' territory.

2 vessels and 2 helicopters of State Border Service (SBS) Coast Guard joined the searches.

Fire in 4 gas wells in deep sea base number 10 in 'Guneshli' oil rig continues. 5 vessels involved to fire extinguishing.