Petition on Javid Huseynov's house arrest rejected

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ In Sabail District Court of Baku, the petition on the replacement of a captain of former "Gabala" football team, Javid Huseynov's imprisonment to house arrest was considered, Report informs.

J.Huseynov was brought to the courtroom.

The hearing was chaired by Judge Elshad Shamiyev.

According to the decision of court, a petition on J.Huseynov's house arrest was rejected.

On August 8, a resident of Baku, Aliyev Rasim was beaten by an unknown group in Bayil settlement. He was taken to the Clinical Medical Center with multiple injuries and died there on August 9.

Baku City Prosecutor's Office launched a criminal case under the Article 126.3 of the Criminal Code (deliberate infliction of serious bodily harm, causing the victim's death) and the investigation group of police officers was created.

During the investigation process, E.Ismayilov, S.Mustafayev, J.Mammadov, K.Madatov, A.Aliyev, including a footballer Javid Huseynov, were arrested under the Article 126.3 of the Criminal Code.