Persons propagating a banned religious movement in Guba revealed

    Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ In Guba has revealed a fact of propagation by 8 people of one of the religious movements prohibited by law.

    Report informs referring to the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, on 6 July in the house of Joshgun Mirzayev, who lives in the village Talabigishlag village of Guba region, the region residents Madat Sadiyev, Mikail Amrakhov, Hafiz Gulmaliyev, Vilayat Bagirov, Firuz Bayramov, Heydar Dadashov, Fuad Atayev and Baku resident Samir Babayev have engaged in the promotion of one of the religious movements prohibited by law.

    These persons detained by the Guba District Police Department, they drawn up under Articles 510 and 535 of the Administrative Code and then were released after receiving explanatory.

