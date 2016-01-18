Person stabbed by 16-years-old youth in Baku interrogated

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today trial was held at Baku Court of Grave Crimes on criminal case of Yuri Aleksandrovich Mits, accused of intentional infliction of serious harm to health.

Report informs, the accused and victim Faig Tahirov interrogated in the trial, presided by judge Novruz Karimov.

The next hearing scheduled for January 25.

Notably, on September 24, 2015 Baku resident Faig Tahirov was stabbed at Gara Garayev avenue, Nizami district. As a result of operational-search measures conducted by officials of Nizami District Police Office, Baku resident Yuri Mits, born in 2000, suspected of committing the crime, detained.