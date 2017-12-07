Palestine strikes amid Donald Trump's decision on Jerusalem

© Reuters/ Musa Qawasma

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The general strike has paralyzed all aspects of life on the west bank of the Jordan river in protest against Washington's decision to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The work was stopped in all sectors of education - schools, institutes and universities were closed by a decision of the Education Ministry. The strike affected trade as well - the stores closed.

The Palestinian factions called on the Palestinians to go to the demonstrations.

In sign of protest against the decision of Donald Trump, local authorities extinguished the lighting of New Year trees and the lights of the Al-Aqsa mosque.