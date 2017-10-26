 Top
    One of escaped prisoners detained in Shirvan city

    Ali Rasim Aghami was taken to detention center
    Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of operational search actions by the Penitentiary Service, citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, secondary education graduate, not convicted previously Ali Rasim Aghami, born in Shirvan city in 1989, who escaped from special-purpose car of Baku-Astara-Baku railway accompanied by guards towards Baku on 23.10.2017 and accused of Article 120.2.2 and 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan was detained in Shirvan city on October 26, and taken to the detention center.

    Report informs, Public Relations Department of the Penitentiary Service stated.

    "Measures are underway for search of another convict Etibar Alakbar Mammadov", statement reads. 

