One of drivers dies in car-motorcycle collision in Baku

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/One of the drivers died in car-motorcycle collision occurred in Baku. Report was informed by the press service of Baku City Main Police Department.

In B.Bunyadzada Street of Sabunchu settlement, the "Mercedes" brand car driven by Mansur Surkhayev born in 1974 collided with the "Zontes" brand motorcycle ridden by Meysan Alizadeh born in 1993. As the result, M.Alizadeh and the passenger - his brother were injured and hospitalized. M.Alizadeh died in the hospital.