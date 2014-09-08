Offender stabbed 3 people in Binagadi district arrested

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ The offender stabbed 3 people in Binagadi district was arrested. Report informs referring to the press service of Baku City Main Police Department, the accident was recorded in a new housing unit of Binagadi settlement. During the accident, the residents of Imishli region Tural Rustamov, Tajaddin Abbasov and Anar Rustamov were stabbed by unknown person several times. As the result of the investigation carried out by the employees of Binagadi District Police Department, the resident of Baku Valeh Hasanov suspected in crime was arrested.

The criminal case was launched.