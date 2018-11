Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'During last 5 years Azerbaijan's Judicial-Legal Council started administrative proceeding against 70 judges'.

Report informs, Chairman of Supreme Court Ramiz Rzayev told reporters.

R.Rzayev said 5 of the judges were discharged, 10 changed their workplaces, 2 reduced in position, 22 reprimanded, 22 caviled.

R.Rzayev mentioned powers of 73 judges terminated during period of activity of the Judicial-Legal Council.