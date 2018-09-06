Number of Azerbaijanis injured in road accident in Georgia reaches 11 - UPDATED

© Report

Rustavi. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Condition of those injured as a result of the road accident that occurred in Rustavi, Georgia is assessed as moderate," traumatologist of the Rustavi City Central Hospital David Bachilava told Report’s Georgian bureau.

According to him, 11 injured Azerbaijanis are in the hospital: "Though three of them are in moderate condition, their lives are not endangered. They will undergo surgery. Others will be released after the first aid and examination’.

Bachilava also said that the condition of the Azerbaijani citizen is not too severe and he will undergo surgery as well.

*** 15:14

Rustavi. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Road accident occurred in Red Bridge highway, Georgia.

Report informs that a private route taxi collided with a Lada car in Rustavi city and consequently, 9 Azerbaijanis were injured.

Relatives of injured people told Report that 8 Azerbaijanis in the route taxi were travelling to a mourning ceremony in Tbilisi from Lajbaddin village.

They were taken to Rustavi Central Hospital. 8 of injured Azerbaijanis are Georgian citizens, one is Azerbaijani citizen. Azerbaijani citizen reportedly got heavy trauma to thigh and hip.