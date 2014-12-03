New personnel reshuffle made in Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ New personnel reshuffle was made in the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, by the order of the Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov, Deputy Chief of Operations for the Khazar District Police Office, Lieutenant-Colonel Police Alyaddin Safarov was dismissed from his position. By another order of the Minister, A.Safarov was appointed as Deputy Chief of Narimanov District Police Office.

Prior to that, A.Safarov served as a chief of the 21st Nasimi Police Department and Deputy Chief of Nasimi District Police Office.

By another order signed by Ramil Usubov, the head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Khazar District Police, Lieutenant-Colonel Habil Hasanov was appointed as Deputy Head of Operations.

Javanshir Akhmedov was appointed as the Chief of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Khazar RUE .