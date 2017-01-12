New driving licenses: Should first name and last name be written in English alphabet?

Experts stressed that Azerbaijani citizens face with problems of reading driving licenses during their visits to foreign countries

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has started issuing driving licenses under new rules.

Commenting on the issue to Report, some experts said that in addition to Azerbaijani letters, it is important to write first name, last name, patronymic and place of birth in English alphabet on new driving licenses.

Experts stressed that the Azerbaijani citizens have problems in regard with reading documents during their foreign visits as officials of the relevant foreign agencies have difficulty reading some of Azerbaijani letters when checking driving licenses.

Spokesperson of the Main Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), Police Colonel Kamran Aliyev told Report that according to the new rules, change of letters of name, last name, patronymic and place of birth is not considered.

As for use of driving licenses by foreign nationals visiting Azerbaijan, Department Chief said that foreign nationals are allowed to use their driving licenses for up to 1 month after obtaining residence permit.