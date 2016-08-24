New criminal case opened against Ali Insanov

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ New criminal case opened against former Minister of Health Ali Insanov.

Report was informed by his lawyer Togrul Babayev.

According to T. Babayev, attorneys of A. Insanov were informed last night by Garadagh district prosecutor's office: "We are now near the penitentiary correctional facility No13, where former minister serving a term. However, while we do not know under what article he prosecuted. Prosecutors are inside, and we have been instructed to wait outside. "

Notably, A. Insanov was arrested in October 2005. He was accused of embezzling public funds and organization of illegal privatization of state assets. In April 2007, Baku Court of Grave Crimes sentenced A. Insanov to 11 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold public office for 3 years.