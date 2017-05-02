 Top
    Neutralized a person violating state border in Gusar and firing at law enforcement officers

    Investigation is underway at Gusar district Prosecutor's Office

    Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ It was revealed that on May 1 at 21:30 local time, a gunman in the forest area in Yukhari Zeykhur village of Gusar district attempted to violate protected state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs citing the Gusar district Prosecutor's Office, not obeying the legal requirements relating to the detention, the violator Elvin Mammadyarov, born in 1991, put up armed resistance to law enforcement officers by opening fire and neutralized using duty weapon as a response measure.

    Investigation is underway at the Gusar district Prosecutor's Office. 

