Named the number of traffic radars set on Azerbaijani roads last year

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Improvement of the material and technical base, organization of the service in accordance with the state program "e-government", the detection of offenses by technical means have created great opportunities for the introduction of modern innovations".

Report informs, Chief of the Head Office for State Traffic Police Ramiz Zeynalov said at an expanded meeting dedicated to results of the 2017 activities and the forthcoming tasks in the field of road safety in Azerbaijan.

Zeynalov noted that road traffic control has been strengthened by special technical means, which have a photo and video functions.

Thus, 914 cameras and 297 Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) systems have been installed on motorways.