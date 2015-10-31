Ministry sent a special commission to review affects of heavy rains in Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Members of the special commission of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) in a helicopter visited the southern region to study the affects of torrential rains dropped in the last days.

Report informs, members of the Commission examined the site in order to familiarize with the work to eliminate the consequences of heavy rains in Masalli district.

In the last days of incessant heavy rains have led to flood of the river Masalli and flowing through the territory of Lankaran. As a result of mudslides flooded 300 houses in Gumbashy village.