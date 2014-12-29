Ministry of Internal Affairs spread information on an accident involving a car owned by US Embassy

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Azerbaijan disseminated official information about an accident involving a car owned by the US Embassy.

Report informs referring to the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, on December 28 at 22 o'clock at Azadlig Avenue of Nasimi district, a motorcycle without state license plate rode by a resident of Baku Guseyn Gurbanly collided with another motorcycle rode by unknown person.Gurbanly's motorcycle crashed into a parked on the roadside car brand Chevrolet. As a result of the accident the passenger of G. Gurbanly Narmin Abdullayev was killed and another injured passenger of the motorcycle Nigar Aliyeva hospitalized.

Nasimi District Police continues operational-search activities.

The car Chevrolet belongs to the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.