Ministry: Four injured in Shirvan plant blast discharged

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Defense Industry has issued an official statement on the persons, injured during the explosion at Shirvan 'Araz' plant.

Report informs, the statement declares that some of the persons, injured during the explosion at Shirvan 'Araz' plant of the Ministry of Defense Industry on July 26 at about 15:35 local time have already been discharged: 'Four of the injured and hospitalized during the accident at Shirvan 'Araz' plant of the Ministry of Defense Industry on July 26 have been discharged this morning, some are stated to be discharged during the day. Treatment of the injured is being continued under medical supervision'.

Notably, on July 26 at about 15:30 local time, explosion occurred at the utilization area of 'Araz' plant of the Ministry of Defense Industry (MDI) in Shirvan city of Azerbaijan. As a result, 2 people died, 24 injured.