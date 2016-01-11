 Top
    MIA spreads information on criminal case of person causing to assassinate his wife for 2000 AZN

    Commitment of crime by Baku residents Karam Hasanov and his nephew Elshad Hasanov was revealed and they were detained

    Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) spread information on criminal case of person hiring assassin to kill his wife.

    Report was told at MIA, on January 10, dead body of Baku resident Sevil Rzayeva, with cut injuries on head, was found at her home in Zabrat settlement of Sabunchu district.

    As a result of operational search measures conducted by officials of 15th police Department of Sabunchu District Police Office, commitment of crime by Baku residents Karam Hasanov and his nephew Elshad Hasanov under order of her husband Rustam Rzayev for 2000 manats was revealed and they were detained. 

