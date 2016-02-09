 Top
    MIA reports on sinking of foreigners in water canal

    Case is being investigated at Imishli District Police Department

    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has officially reported on drowning of foreigners in Imishli water canal.

    Report informs referring to official website of the ministry, at about 08.00 p.m. on February 8, Gatari citizen Salim Ali Said Almari crashed into a canal through bridge in Khalifali village of Imishli region, in 'Toyota' model car, hired by him.

    As a result of the accident, S.Almari and one of passengers - Saudi Arabia citizen Melshari Zaid Al Subeyd have drowned, another passenger, his countryman Abdulaziz Al Kabiya discharged after first aid at hospital.

    Case is being investigated at Imishli District Police Department. 

