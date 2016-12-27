MES: No one injured in Baku gas pipeline explosion

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ No one injured in Baku gas pipeline explosion.

Report was informed in the press service of Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES).

The report says, accident occurred in the gas pipeline at 43 km of Baku-Alat highway, 5 fire appliances were sent to the area.

Firstly, blast hit mountainous area, then fire engulfed the pipeline.

"No injured or evacuated as the incident happened far away residential buildings", the ministry said.

Currently, measures are being taken to extinguish fire.