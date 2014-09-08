MES: 9 people rescued from rubble of residential building explosion in Khirdalan

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) issued a statement on the residential building explosion in Khirdalan. Report informs referring to MES, 9 people have been rescued from the rubble of the residential building struck by an explosion in Khirdalan city till now. Rescue works are underway at the explosion site. Additional information will be provided.

A powerful explosion occurred in a four-storey building resided by IDPs in the 26th block, Khirdalan city early today. Consequently, three floors of the building collapsed.

Ismayilova Metanet Elbrus born in 1972, Ismayilov Vidadi Yunis born in1972, Abbasova Konul Tofig born in 1979, Ismayilov Bekir Vidadi born in 2007, Ismayilova Aygul Vidadi born in 1999 , Abdullayeva Aytaj Gulbala born in 2010, Ismayil Yunis Vidadi born in 2001 and 9-year old Aykhan have been rescued from the rubble of the explosion in the residential building in Khirdalan.