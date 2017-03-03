 Top
    Mehman Huseynov sentenced to 2 years in prison

    Decision was read at the end of process chaired by Justice Jeyhun Gadimov

    Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ The court process on special prosecution appeal by Chief of Nasimi District Police Department Musa Musayev against blogger Mehman Huseynov continued today in Surakhani District Court.

    Decision was read at the end of process chaired by judge Jeyhun Gadimov.

    According to decision, M.Huseynov was sentenced to 2 years in prison. He was arrested at courtroom.

    Notably, Chief of Nasimi District Police Department Musa Musayev filed a lawsuit against M.Huseynov. He asked for prosecution and punishment of the blogger with Clause 147.2 (the slander, which is connected with accusation of committing serious or especially serious crime) of Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. 

