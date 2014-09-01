Man threatening to kill his family members arrested in Khachmaz

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ The man threatening to kill his family members and pulling a gun on them was arrested. Report informs citing Khachmaz Police Department (DPD), Bihie Butayeva, a resident of Yagub-oba village of Khachmaz region submitted an application to police that her husband Jabrail Butayev had threatened to kill her and their son Rovshan with a shotgun. Khachmaz Police officers arrested Butayev who was intoxicated. During the detection measures they found a shotgun without relevant documents and seized it. The investigation is underway.