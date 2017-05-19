Madat Guliyev: No danger inside Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ "There is no danger inside Azerbaijan. The people are standing by the President. The President relies on the people who love him. But Azerbaijan is in sphere of interests of many states. From this point of view, there are big threats from outside."

Report informs, Chairman of the State Security Service (SSS) Madat Guliyev stated.

The SSS chief reminded that several days ago a statement was made in connection with the unmasking of the espionage network: "The investigation group is already working. The president has instructed the Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov.These spies are not new. Traitor network has taken its root from 1988-1990. The betrayal is a result of correct fulfillment of the president's orders by the management of the Ministry of Defense."