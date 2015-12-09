 Top
    Leyla Yunus released - PHOTO

    On November 12, a preventive measure against Arif Yunusov also was changed, he released under house arrest

    Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Leyla Yunus released from the prison, Report journalist informs from the court. 

    On November 12, a preventive measure against an expert of the Institute of Peace and Democracy Arif Yunusov also was changed, he released under house arrest.

    In accordance with the verdict of the Baku Court of Grave Crimes dated 13 August 2015, Arif Yunus was sentenced to 7 years in prison, and his wife, the head of the Institute of Peace and Democracy, Leyla Yunus to 8.5 years in prison.

